Sisk wins £8m Burgess Hill link road

The new connection will unlock the first phase of new homes being built by Countryside Properties at the eastern end of the site near Burges Hill, while also providing new development opportunities along the length of the new road.

Sisk’s work, for Homes England, will also include landscaping, drainage and utility works along the highway together with connections to new development plots.

Homes England project director Ken Glendinning said: “The appointment of John Sisk & Son Ltd to design and build this first infrastructure contract is a major milestone for the delivery of the Northern Arc. It will ensure our accelerated investment in Burgess Hill supports the early delivery of new homes, a secondary and primary school, a neighbourhood centre and facilities for the local community by relieving traffic pressure and providing better connections.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk