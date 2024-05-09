Sisk wins Moderna lab fit-out

CGI of the Moderna Innovation & Technology Centre at Harwell

The £150m MITC development , being built by Glencar, will be a research, development and manufacturing facility, making the mRNA vaccines for covid-19 and potentially other emerging respiratory health threats. When complete the facility will have capacity to produce up to 250 million vaccines per year in the event of a pandemic, bolstering the UK’s future pandemic resilience strategy.

Construction has already begun, with the facility expected to become operational in 2025, subject to planning and regulatory approvals.

The contract will be Sisk’s first major life sciences project in the UK.

Donal McCarthy, Sisk’s chief operating officer for life sciences, data & tech, said: “We have a demonstrable track record of working with key US blue chip clients in Ireland and across Europe. After some key appointments internally, we now have the capability to bring this skillset to the UK. We look forward to delivering a world class facility for Moderna and growing our Life Sciences offering across the UK.”

