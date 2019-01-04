Site investigation business opens its first Scottish office

Opening of the new regional office in East Kilbride, Glasgow, follows Dunelm’s development of a significant client portfolio throughout Scotland. The company said that the expansion will provide enhanced service delivery as well as support for its plans for sustained growth in Scotland.

The office will be developed and managed by Dr Keith Salt who has over 15 years’ experience within the Scottish site investigation industry, previously fulfilling senior operational and commercial management roles elsewhere.

Salt said: “We are proud to establish a regional office in Scotland. This is a nationwide offering which will be focused on providing affordable and compliant site investigation services which repeatedly and consistently use best practices to ensure the delivery of customer service excellence. It is this philosophy upon which we intend to grow our reputation and market share in Scotland with the customer at the centre of everything we do.”