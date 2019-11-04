Site work gets under way for Edinburgh tram extension

Its will make a start in the middle of this month following six months of joint work by Edinburgh Council and the project contractors to finalise the programme. The work in finalising the plans has also demonstrated that the project budget of £207.3m reported in the final business case remains achievable.

MUS executive director Peter Carolan said: “We are delighted that the project has had final sign off from the council. During the ECI [early contractor involvement] period, we have demonstrated our ability to work in a collaborative manner, offer real depth of experience in delivering large-scale utility contracts and the ability to deploy innovation which will deliver tangible benefits to the successful delivery of the project.

“As we move to the next phase of the project our goal will be to build on the strong relationships formed with our construction partners and City of Edinburgh Council during the ECI period and deliver the project to the highest safety and delivery standards, while driving a positive customer experience.”

Councillor Lesley Macinnes, the council’s transport convener, said: "The past six months have been invaluable in allowing the project team to work hand in hand with our contractors to put the designs and construction programme through their paces so that we're in the best possible position to get started in mid-November. Now that we've finalised the plans, we're pressing ahead with getting everything ready to begin the first phase of work in Constitution Street alongside enabling works on Leith Walk.”

Enabling works will start on Constitution Street with the main programme of work beginning in spring 2020. A joint venture between Farrans and Spanish-owned Sacyr and its subsidiary Neopul will deliver the £90m main works contract to design and construct the new route from York Place to Newhaven.

SFN JV project director Alejandro Mendoza Monfort said: “On behalf of the Sacyr Farrans Neopul Joint Venture, we are delighted at the announcement. As a team, we were confident the ECI period would bring great benefits to the project through the collaboration with the Council and key stakeholders. This six-month period has given all parties a great stepping stone to build on and we now look forward to delivering a successful Trams to Newhaven project, along with the wide-ranging social and economic benefits for the local community.

“At every point during delivery, we will pay close attention to maintaining the highest levels of safety and quality. We will ensure the needs of the community and local businesses are central to our plans, to ensure they experience minimum disruption. We are committed to ensuring we leave a positive lasting legacy to the community of Leith, Newhaven and the City of Edinburgh.”

Passenger services are timetabled to begin in spring 2023.

