Sitech develops training programme

Sitech said that Trimble technology could give users “a competitive edge in a market that is rapidly digitalising” but only if they know what they are doing.

“A certain level of operator skill is essential to achieve these benefits,” it added.

Courses include on-machine, off machine (site positioning), software, surveyor, lasers and levels, and professional services such as drones.

“Machine control technology gives businesses a huge competitive advantage and the ability to tender for large infrastructure projects. However, a key issue for operators is getting the right training from the start,” said Sitech technical support manager David Allen. “That is why we have devised such a thorough training programme, to make sure construction businesses can perform at their absolute best. We’ve thought about the individual too, all courses from basic- to advanced-level are available in visual and audio formats to accommodate the individual learner.”

