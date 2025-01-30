Sitech recruits Alex Gadd to spearhead growth strategy

Alex Gadd

Gadd joins Sitech with several years’ experience in the plant and transport sectors, most recently as sales & business development director at Allserviceone – a fleet services startup launched by Jo Bamford’s hydrogen-powered Wrightbus business.

Gadd also spent several years as head of global growth at JCB’s compact equipment division.

Sitech, which among other things is an authorised dealer for Trimble machine control systems, has also launched a new internal sales division to support the company’s anticipated growth as demand increases for digital control systems.

Current projections estimate that the construction industry in the UK and Ireland is on track to grow by 8% in 2025, and by 10% in 2026. However, the shortage of skilled workers combined with this growth means it is vital for the industry to diversify to meet demand, according to Gadd.

He said: “My role is to build on the existing success of Sitech and ensure that the company continues to be at the forefront of providing connected technology solutions. Given the projected growth in the industry and shortage of skilled workers, we are seeing our customers looking at new ways to increase on-site efficiencies.

“By launching the new internal sales division, we are expanding our capability to ensure customers can bridge the gap between demand and engineer. With support from Sitech it is possible for skilled engineers to focus on more complex tasks. For instance, Trimble technology can complete surveys reliably and efficiently – a process which would otherwise require multiple on-site engineers.

“I am looking forward to collaborating with the rest of the Sitech team to provide an unrivalled customer technology solution to our customers, ensuring they are able to adapt to the changing landscape of the construction industry today.”

