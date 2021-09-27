Six on shortlist for HS2 advance works to Crewe

There are two separate contracts – for the northern and southern stretches of phase 2a – and work will include land assembly, utility diversion, environmental mitigation and setting up site compounds and haul routes. Advance work is scheduled to begin in autumn 2022, to enable rapid mobilisation of main civils works in summer 2024.

The following bidders have been invited to tender for the contracts, which will deliver critical preparatory works along the Phase 2a section of HS2:

BAM Construction

Galliford Try Construction

John Graham Construction

Kier Construction

Laing O’Rourke Construction

Skanska Construction

Given the similarity of scope for the north and south contracts, bidders must bid for both contracts but will not be able to win both packages for capacity and resilience reasons.

HS2 Ltd chief commercial officer Ruth Todd said: “Our announcement today marks another significant step forward in delivery of the next phase of Britain’s high speed railway, which will provide low carbon transport for millions of people.”

The advanced civil works contract, valued at £240m in total, is being tendered via the government’s Crown Commercial Services construction works and associated services framework.

