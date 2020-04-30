Six picked for £242m sports pitch framework

School sports facilities installed by Limonta Smith JV

The Football Foundation is the charity that channels funding from the Premier League, the Football Association and the government to grassroots clubs and organisations.

It has set up a manufacturer-led framework to deliver artificial grass pitches (AGP) and associated works to provide playing surfaces for football, hockey, rugby union and rugby league, all in accordance with national governing bodies and international regulations for pitch design.

While three of the suppliers are from the UK, two are from mainland Europe and one is from Hong Kong.

The chosen six are:

Co Creation Grass Ltd, from Hong Kong

Lano Sports NV, a Belgian company

Limonta Smith JV, which is a joint venture of Smith Construction (Heckington) and turf manufactures Limonta Sport

FieldTurf Tarkett SAS, from France

Tiger Turf UK, based in Kidderminster

SIS Pitches UK, in South Wales.

