Six teams share £400m Dounreay framework

Dounreay Site Restoration Limited (DSRL) has awarded the contracts to six teams that together represent 28 companies and their supply chains.

The organisations appointed to DSRL’s decommissioning services framework are:

Aecom E&C UK; MW Hargreaves; Kier Infrastructure & Overseas; Morson Projects; NIS; NSG Environmental; Squibb Group; Westinghouse Electrical Company UK

Dounreay Decommissioning Framework (DDF) Alliance: Cavendish Nuclear; BAM Nuttall; KDC Contractors; JGC Engineering and Technical Services

Dounreay Wood Alliance (DWA): Wood; Aquila Nuclear Engineering; GD Energy Services; Orano Projects

Jacobs UK; Atkins

Nuclear Decommissioning Ltd (NDL): James Fisher Nuclear; React Engineering; Shepley Engineers; WYG Engineering; JBV Demolition; RPS Consulting Services

Nuvia; Graham Construction; Oxford Technologies; Thompson of Prudhoe.

The teams will compete in ‘mini competitions’ for distinct packages of work that move the site towards its ultimate closure.

Dounreay was once the UK’s centre of fast reactor research. The contracts will take work at the site, delivered on behalf of the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA), into a new phase when historic wastes from the shaft, silo and low-level waste pits are due to be retrieved, repackaged and consigned to new waste facilities. The decommissioning services framework, which is potentially worth up to £400m, is initially for up to four years with the possibility of extensions of up to an additional three years.

DSRL head of commercial services Stephen Adamson said: “This agreement will deliver real and visible signs of progress towards achieving our mission. It is about forming long-term partnerships so that the successful companies can work alongside our own Dounreay staff, ensuring a first-class team combining the best site skills and experience with the wider industry knowledge and innovation that the supply chain can offer.”