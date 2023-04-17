SJ Roberts picked for £23m Shrewsbury scheme

Artist's impression

Cornovii Developments, Shropshire Council’s wholly-owned housing development business, has picked has selected SJ Roberts Construction to build 135 houses, flats and bungalows over two phases on a site at London Road in Shrewsbury.

SJ Roberts Construction has won a £23m house-building contract in Shrewsbury.

Contract start date is 29th May 2023.

The properties will include 88 low energy homes and 15 carbon neutral homes, Cornovii said.

The development will also include 16 custom build plots and 16 self-build plots for buyers who wish to influence or entirely design and build their new home.

