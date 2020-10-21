Skanska mobilises for Bristol office scheme

One Portwall Square has been designed by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

Developer Nord has appointed Skanska as main contractor for One Portwall Square, a 33,750 sq ft scheme next door to Bristol City Council’s own 100 Temple Street office.

The start date is 9th November and anticipated completion is late 2021.

Contract value was not disclosed but the Builders' Conference has Skanska recorded as signing a £70m contract in the offices sector in recent weeks.

Architect Allford Hall Monaghan Morris (AHMM) has designed the scheme with balcony terraces on every floor and a flexible mixed mode system – opening windows throughout the building work with a passive in-slab cooling system and super high ceilings to provide “comfort cooled workspaces with quality daylight, fresh air and outdoor space”.

One Portwall Square will connect into Bristol City Council’s District Heat Network and be built to BREEAM Excellent and EPC Rating A standards.

HHM’s Bristol office will itself occupy one of the floors once built.

Skanska regional director John Brennan said: “Since negotiations began, we have worked closely with Nord and are delighted to sign this contract so we can use our knowledge and expertise to deliver this exciting, sustainable project for them.”

Nord founder Richard Jones, a former senior partner of construction consultant Jackson Coles, said: “We look forward to delivering a best in class new commercial scheme unique for Bristol. This is a vibrant, creative and innovative city and our office responds to it with workspaces for a modern generation of tenants who are looking for a stylish, healthy, sustainable and connected place to work.”

United Trust Bank has provided funding to Nord for this development.

A typical floor within the office building

