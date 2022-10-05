Skanska starts demolition on £259m MoD Ashchurch project

On parade

Skanska was awarded a £259m contract earlier this year to build new garages and workshops for the British Army’s vehicle and equipment fleet at MoD Ashchurch.

Work involves the demolition of 58 buildings and the construction of 12 new ones. Skanska will also refurbish one existing and renew all infrastructure.

As well as delivering CHE (controlled humidity environment) vehicle storage for military vehicles, VSSP will also provide dedicated inspection and maintenance spaces.

With demolition now under way, construction of new infrastructure is expected to start in February 2023. Completion is due in 2027.

Skanska UK executive vice president Katy Dowding said: “We’re excited to begin demolition on this significant project, as from this point forward, we are on the way to transforming the site into a facility that will protect and futureproof the British army’s vehicle fleet – and we’re really proud to be a part of that.”

