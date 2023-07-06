Skanska-Black & Veatch JV wins USAF air base contract

CGI of the completed project

The project involves construction of a two-storey building, plus supporting infrastructure, and a new warehouse. The client is the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO), the estate services arm of the Ministry of Defence, and scheme is part of the US Air Force European Infrastructure Consolidation (EIC) project.

Design work starts now and construction on site is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2024. The whole project is due to complete by the summer of 2028.

David Brewer, chief operating officer with DIO, said: “This contract award marks the latest stage of an ongoing and important relationship between DIO and our NATO partners and allies, the USA. We look forward to working hard with our suppliers to deliver an impressive facility for the US Air Force.”

Skanska has delivered a number of major defence projects in the UK over the past two decades, including the redevelopment of Worthy Down in Hampshire between 2014 and 2022. It is currently managing another major project at the Vehicle Storage and Support Programme in Gloucestershire.

Skanska’s executive vice president, Adam McDonald, said: “We’re very excited to be delivering this project as we continue to support DIO and their partners in the US Air Force and NATO. We have long-standing experience of delivering complex projects in the defence sector, which means we can hit the ground running when we move on to this site. Our expertise allows us to deliver innovative, sustainable solutions that lead to a great end product for our customers."

“This effort focuses on both sustainability and resiliency [sic], two key aspects of advancing DIO’s efforts,” said Rick Kaiser, president of Black & Veatch’s federal segment. “Our experience and track record working with US and other government clients allows us to understand their goals and deliver the infrastructure needed to advance those goals.”

