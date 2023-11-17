Skanska infrastructure MD is moving to Costain

Jonathan Willcock

Jonathan Willcock will join Costain in early April. David Taylor remains interim managing director for transportation until Willcock arrives.

For the last three years Jonathan Willcock has been the managing director of Skanska UK’s infrastructure division. Before that, he spent seven years as the managing director of Alstom Transport UK’s systems, signalling and infrastructure division.

Costain and Skanska are part of the SCS joint venture, along with Strabag, that is building the London tunnels for the HS2 rail project.

“Costain has a leading reputation within the infrastructure industry and I’ve always enjoyed working with them on collaborative projects,” Willcock said. “The breadth of Costain’s service offering is a unique selling point, and I’m looking forward to building on our relationships with our transportation customers and showing how we can meet their needs.”

