Skanska installs 92-metre railway bridge [ – video]

The bridge was rolled into place on SPMTs in less than three hours

Bridge 13 on the Stechford to Aston (SAS) rail line was installed on Saturday 7th May 2022.

The bridge was assembled offline, with Severfield steelwork, in a compound alongside the existing railway lines. On installation day, Mammoet moved the structure into place on 18 self-propelled modular transporters (SPMTs). The move took just under three hours to complete.

The 92-metre-long bridge in Stechford is being built as part of an £85m project to enable planned HS2 tracks to pass underneath existing Network Rail lines.

Patrick Cawley, director for ‘on network works’ for HS2 and Network Rail, said: “Huge amounts of planning and effort went into this complex bridge move and I’d like to pay tribute to all of those who’ve worked so hard to bring this impressive structure to Birmingham’s skyline.”

Skanska Rail programme director Rosario Barcena said: “It’s been a complex project from a design and engineering perspective but thanks to the collaborative approach, involving Network Rail, HS2, our supply chain and local community, we have achieved this successful outcome.”

