Tue November 22 2022

Skanska JV to build Texas warehouse

14 hours Skanska and its joint venture partner Indi Construction Partners have won a US$64m (£54m) warehouse construction contract in Texas.

The project involves supplemental tenant improvements to a 130,000 square-metre facility to create a new receiving centre in Houston.

The joint venture will carry out all construction work including provision of new pick modules and pallet installations, mechanical & electrical systems and office fit-out.

Construction is scheduled to start before the end of November 2022 and expected to reach completion in January 2024.

Skanska’s share of the contract is valued US$58m.

