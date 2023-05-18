Skanska names new building services MD

Dan Williams

Dan Williams moves up from operations director to managing director 22 years after joining Skanska UK as a student engineer.

During his career, he has worked on a variety of projects across the commercial office, custodial, defence and residential sectors.

He succeeds Adam McDonald, who has been promoted to executive vice president for Skanska UK’s building and building services businesses.

Adam McDonald said: “Dan has a thorough understanding of the different products and services that our building services business offers across its entire portfolio. He has built up strong customer relationships in both MEP and facilities management. We have a really compelling offer for the market and his appointment further strengthens the business.”

Dan Williams said he was “excited” about his new role and “passionate” about delivering for customers.

