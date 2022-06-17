Skanska names new finance chief

Meliha Duymaz

Meliha Duymaz joins Skanska UK later this year after 10 years with Network Rail.

She is currently finance director for the eastern region running from London to Scotland, its largest regional business with 10,000 employees. Before that, she was managing director for the Anglia Route.

Before joining Network Rail in 2012, Meliha Duymaz worked for organisations including Serco and Huntsworth.

At Skanska, she replaces Kelly Gangotra, who is leaving the business after 10 year to take on a new opportunity outside of the construction sector.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk