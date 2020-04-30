Skanska picked for eco-friendly Norwegian care home

The Åsane care home meets passive house standards and will be environmentally certified in accordance with BREEAM-NOR. The buildings will be equipped with a large solar cell plant on the roof and erected with extensive use of solid wood.

The total area of the care home will be approximately 10,300m2 and it contain 100 accommodation units as well as facilities including an activity room, kitchen and a doctor’s office.

The project consists of four buildings that will be between three and four storeys high and built around a common core, designed to ensure both good communication between the departments and outside space for the residents. A roof terrace will be built at the top of one of the wings.

Construction is expected to start in June with completion in September 2022.

