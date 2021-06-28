Skanska picked for FedEx distribution centre

It has signed a contract with FedEx Ground to construct the facility in Maspeth, New York. The contract includes paving, the demolition of three unoccupied buildings and the construction of a new 28,000m2 two-storey building.

The building will feature administrative office space on the ground level and a precast concrete access ramp for second-level employee parking. The exterior precast façade will include 45 truck loading bays.

Construction is scheduled for completion in September 2023.

