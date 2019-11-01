Skanska picked for US hospital tower

image by UNC Health Care

The US$207m (£160m) tower will be built under an additional contract as part of an existing Skanska project with University of North Carolina Hospitals.

The 31,100m2, seven-storey tower will house surgical spaces, including 24 operating rooms, 56 pre- and post-operating rooms and 56 intensive care rooms. It will tie into the existing facility on multiple levels, while improving the main patient entry and current hospital logistics with two new pedestrian bridges.

Completion is scheduled for August 2022.

