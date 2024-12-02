Skanska rejigs UK leadership

The Skanska UK executive management team

Skanska UK chief executive Katy Dowding has promoted Terry Muckian, Andrew English and Jo Mortensen to executive vice presidents. Thomas Faulkner and Swati Paul have decided to step down and leave the company.

Terry Muckian has been named executive vice president, Building, with full responsibility for Skanska’s building unit. Muckian joined Skanska in 2011 and has held three managing director roles: leading the utilities operations, the Cementation Skanska piling and foundations business and most recently, in 2023, the building unit.

Andrew English is appointed executive vice president, Infrastructure. English rejoined Skanska from Atkins earlier in March 2024 as managing director for the infrastructure unit. He previously worked at Skanska for almost a decade, including in two managing director positions, before moving to Australia 2020. He previously led John Holland Group’s national infrastructure business and oversaw AtkinsRéalis’ UK transportation division. He still lives in Australia, according to his LinkedIn profile, despite working in the UK.

Jo Mortensen will join the Skanska UK executive management team as executive vice president for technology, sustainability & innovation. . He will join on 1st January 2025, moving from Skanska Norway where he has held a similar role.

Adam McDonald takes on an expanded role, becoming executive vice president and chief commercial officer (CCO). In this role he will have executive responsibility for Cementation Skanska, the facilities management operation and Skanska Rashleigh Weatherfoil, Skanska’s mechanical and electrical engineering subsidiary. As CCO, he will also oversee Skanska’s entire UK commercial strategy. McDonald joined Skanska as a graduate in 2003, became managing director in 2017 and joined the executive management team as an executive vice president in 2023.

Skanska UK president and chief executive Katy Dowding said: “These executive appointments are testament to our strong talent pool, robust succession planning and commitment to providing career development opportunities.”

Meli Duymaz remains chief financial officer and Harvey Francis retains the longest job title as executive vice president for people, communications, customer experience & strategic insights.

