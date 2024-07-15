Skanska signs £105m Millbank office deal

7 Millbank is being rebuilt

Skanska is taking on the construction and mechanical & electrical engineering services for the redevelopment of 7 Millbank in London.

Skanska will lead the construction of a new nine-storey office building with two basement levels. The client’s architect for the project is Make. Gardiner & Theobald is project manager.

The design and build of approximately 12,100 square metres of flexible workspace will include reconstruction of the original historic façade, which has been deconstructed and stored before being rebuilt into the new structure to maintain and enhance the building’s historic character.

In other words, it should look much the same from the outside, but be totally different and modern on the inside.

The rebuilding of the Portland stone facade will repair structural damage caused by corrosion from embedded steelwork. Make’s design includes a new atrium and a feature staircase encourages movement. Levels 6 and 7 will provide external space for occupants while level 8 will have a new roof garden.

The existing building was originally constructed as the headquarters for British American Tobacco between 1913 and 1915 and is currently being used as part of the parliamentary estate.

Specailist contractor McGee is already undertaking preliminary works and has broken out the old basement and completed piling works. Skanska's main construction begins this month (July 2024) and is expected to be completed in January 2027.

the rear elevation faces onto Smith Square

