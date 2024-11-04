Skanska signs £197m South Molton deal

A joint venture of Grosvenor and Mitsui Fudosan UK has awarded Skanska a contract worth £197m to lead construction of two new office buildings that form part of the wider South Molton triangle redevelopment, just south of Bond Street tube station, in Mayfair.

Totalling 24,800 sqm (267,000 sq ft), the project involves the demolition of existing buildings and construction of two new buildings to provide a total of 13,800 sqm) of offices fitted out to category A standard.

The project also includes the provision of retail, leisure, food and beverage outlets, including the renovation of the Running Horse public house on Davies Street .

Construction has started and is expected to be complete in July 2027.

