Skanska signs for Gothenburg apartments

The SEK385m (£31.5m) contract for SGS Studentbostäder involves a development of six houses, which are between seven and eight floors high, with a total area of 22,000m2.

“It is very gratifying that we can implement this construction project for SGS Studentbostäder. We have been talking for several years about the possibility of jointly creating attractive student housing and now we have landed in this agreement, which feels very good,” said Skanska Sverige district manager Mikael Hammarfjord.

The demand for student housing is high in Gothenburg, as in most university cities in Sweden. Today there are about 7,000 student accommodations in Gothenburg.

“Being able to order the construction of 327 apartments by Skanska feels very positive regarding achieving our goal of building 800 apartments over a five-year period,” said SGS Studentbostäder real estate manager Magnus Bonander.

The construction work will begin in August 2019 and the houses will be ready for occupancy during 2022.