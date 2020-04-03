Skanska signs for Swedish rail project

The contract with the Swedish Transport Administration, Trafikverket, is worth about SEK1.7bn (£135m).

The project involves 24km of double-track line from Ängelholm station to just south of Maria station in northern Helsingborg. It includes 19 new railway bridges and two road bridges. In addition, seven level crossings will be replaced by new level crossings for increased safety and several stations will be rebuilt. New switches, contact lines and signal systems will also be installed.

Preparatory work will begin in late summer or autumn this year and the new line is expected to be in use during the latter part of 2023. The project is due for completion in May 2024.

