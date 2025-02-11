Skanska signs up for AI training

Multiverse training

Skanska UK is working with Multiverse, the training company set up in 2016 by former prime minister Tony Blair’s son Euan Blair, to develop data skills across the business.

Skanska is tapping into Multiverse’s new AI offering and expanded Data Academy to help with “driving up productivity and ensuring that projects are consistently completed on time, within budget, and to the specified quality standards our customers expect”.

Multiverse courses include Level 3 apprenticeship ‘Data & insights for business decisions’, covering such skills as cleaning, formatting and preparing data. The Level 4 ‘Data fellowship’ lays the foundation for apprentices to become high-performing analysts and data science professionals.

Sally Scott, director of talent and capability at Skanska UK, said: “Through this partnership we are equipping our people with the knowledge and skills to ensure our projects deliver on time and to cost and quality expectations, making faster, data informed decisions. Our data apprenticeships are now joined by a new AI apprenticeship, enabling more colleagues the opportunity to upskill.”

Operational efficiency director Tom Gould added: “From enhancing project timelines to optimising resource allocation, we recognise the transformative role data has in construction. Working together with Multiverse we are expanding learning opportunities for our people, ensuring we continue to deliver efficient and cost-effective solutions to clients and remain on the leading-edge of an evolving industry.”

