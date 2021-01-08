  1. Instagram
Sun January 17 2021

Skanska swings to plastic hoardings

8 Jan After a 14-month negotiation process, Skanska UK has agreed to let Panthera Group become its sole supplier of hoardings for its construction sites.

EnviroHoard is made from unplasticised polyvinyl chloride (uPVC)
Panthera has been awarded a three-year sole supplier framework agreement by Skanska UK for its EnviroHoard hoarding, made from recyclable plastic rather than plywood.

Skanska procurement lead Chris Douglas said: “Our approach is to incorporate ever-more sustainable options into our processes and delivery of major construction projects. When we started the tender process, a sustainable solution was a key factor and Panthera Group’s pitch demonstrated how EnviroHoard could deliver on our sustainability objectives. It saves us from sourcing single use timber on projects and enhances our credibility as a leader and authority for sustainable building.”

Panthera Group managing director Neal James said: “There is no doubt that timber has its place in construction, but we just don’t believe that cutting down thirty 60-year-old trees for temporary short-term hoarding is right, particularly now we have an alternative. We hope to encourage other construction companies to follow suit so that trees are not felled unnecessarily.”

