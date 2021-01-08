Skanska swings to plastic hoardings

EnviroHoard is made from unplasticised polyvinyl chloride (uPVC)

Panthera has been awarded a three-year sole supplier framework agreement by Skanska UK for its EnviroHoard hoarding, made from recyclable plastic rather than plywood.

Skanska procurement lead Chris Douglas said: “Our approach is to incorporate ever-more sustainable options into our processes and delivery of major construction projects. When we started the tender process, a sustainable solution was a key factor and Panthera Group’s pitch demonstrated how EnviroHoard could deliver on our sustainability objectives. It saves us from sourcing single use timber on projects and enhances our credibility as a leader and authority for sustainable building.”

Panthera Group managing director Neal James said: “There is no doubt that timber has its place in construction, but we just don’t believe that cutting down thirty 60-year-old trees for temporary short-term hoarding is right, particularly now we have an alternative. We hope to encourage other construction companies to follow suit so that trees are not felled unnecessarily.”

