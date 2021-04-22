Skanska team signs for $308m Atlanta hotel

Skanska has an 88% stake in the joint venture with SG Contracting.

The Signia by Hilton hotel – a new brand from Hilton Worldwide Holdings – will have 40 storeys, 975 guest rooms and 7,000m2 square meters of meeting and event space. The hotel will also include car parking, spa and fitness facilities, a 620m2 pool deck, outdoor event space, a market and two restaurants. It will be built to achieve LEED Gold certification.

Completion is scheduled for early 2024.

