Skanska team signs for Potomac River bridge

Skanska, Corman Kokosing Construction Company and McLean Contracting Company have been appointed by Maryland Department of Transportation and the Maryland Transportation Authority to design and build the new Governor Harry W. Nice Memorial/Senator Thomas ‘Mac’ Middleton Bridge . Skanska’s share of the contract is worth US$301m (£233m).

The existing, two-lane bridge linking Newburg in Maryland and Dahlgren in Virginia will be replaced with four-lane structure. In addition, the project will include road realignment and construction of a stretch of about 800m on either side of the bridge.

Once the new bridge and roadway construction is complete, the existing bridge will be demolished and used to create artificial reefs in Chesapeake Bay.

Construction will begin March 2020 and the new bridge expected to open by 2023. Project completion is scheduled for December 2024.

