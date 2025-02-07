Skanska to manage Tata furnace project

CGI of the completed project

Skanska will provide design and project management services for the low carbon steelmaking scheme., a project in which it has already been invovled for the past four years.

Under the deal, Skanska’s Technology business will provide civil and structural design for key sections of the project. This incorporates design for building foundations and structures, including for the new state-of-the-art electric arc furnace (EAF). In addition, the team will design site infrastructure and drainage.

Skanska’s appointment follows last week’s news that Sir Robert McAlpine had been awarded the main construction contract. [See previous report here.]

Skanska UK engineering and design director Susan Ryall said: “We have been working closely with Tata Steel for the past four years, developing the design and project management solution for this complex scheme.

“We have a long history of delivering civil engineering works at Port Talbot. Building on this experience, we have worked collaboratively with the site team, using our technical expertise to create a solution that meets the needs of this project.

“We are delighted to have been appointed and be playing our part in delivering this new electric arc furnace, helping to safeguard jobs across the UK, improve the environment and create new opportunities in the region.”

A technical team from Skanska will be embedded with Tata Steel at Port Talbot, working alongside Sir Robert McAlpine.

Tata Steel UK’s head of project engineering, Dave Murray, added: “This £1.25bn investment in low CO 2 steelmaking is the biggest commitment the UK steel industry has seen in generations. It is critical that it is delivered on specification, on time and on budget, so it is important for us to choose the very best industrial partners with a strong reputation for delivery.

“We have worked closely with Skanska for a number of years, so have a good understanding of how their world-class capabilities fit in well with our own, and we are looking forward to working with them on this project.”

The design and project management contract will be led by Skanska’s Technology team based at Bridgend, South Wales.

The new EAF will replace the site’s decommissioned iron and steelmaking facilities and will have an annual capacity to produce three million tonnes of steel. When commissioned from the end of 2027, the EAF is expected to reduce the site’s steelmaking carbon emissions by 90%, equivalent to five million tonnes of CO₂ a year.

