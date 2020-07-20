Skanska wins £37m Swindon office scheme

Artist's impression of Zurich Insurance's new Swindon office, to be built by Skanska

Skanska will construct approximately 100,000 sq ft of office space over six floors, with a terrace and a function space at roof level.

Skanska’s contract includes the installation of all mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineering services, which it will take on itself, as well as foundations, to be installed by its piling subsidiary Cementation.

The project is scheduled to take 91 weeks to complete.

This new-build office development forms part of the of the Swindon Kimmerfields masterplan, a long-vacant site in Swindon town centre. The new Zurich Insurance office will be the anchor project.

Steve Holbrook, managing director of Skanska’s building operations, said: “The project is aiming to achieve BREEAM ‘Excellent’ and we will use innovative construction techniques to help them realise this ambition. Our innovative approach enables us to deliver better and more effective projects for customers and we look forward to working with our customer to achieve this on this construction project.”

Zurich UK chief operating officer John Keppel said: “We’re delighted that construction work will soon be underway on Zurich’s new premises in Swindon where we enjoy a long history as one of the town’s most prominent employers. We’re pleased to be playing an important role in the ongoing regeneration of the town centre and providing employees with workplace facilities to enhance their health and wellbeing.”

Pre-contract design is by a consultant team of Matt Architecture, Arup (civil & structural engineer) and Hoare Lea (building services) with Avison Young (planning advisor). Turner & Townsend has the development manager, project manager and cost manager roles.

The Skanska team will complete the design and delivery with its own consultant team led by Alec French (architect), Ramboll (civil and structural) and Silcock Dawson (building services).

