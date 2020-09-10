Skanska wins £72m St James's redevelopment

Norfolk House

Work on the redevelopment of Norfolk House at 31 St James's Square, London SW1, is set to start in October 2020.

Skanska has to complete the project by September 2022 and hand the building over to the client. The name of the client was not disclosed.

There is planning permission in place with Westminster City Council to knock down and replace the existing 1930s mock-Georgian seven-storey office bock.

Skanska will build a new eight-storey, commercial office building, designed by Make Architects. Work includes reconstructing two brick and Portland stone facades, and excavation to create a deeper basement.

Internally, it will be finished to a Category A standard across all office floors. It will also include two reception entrances on St James’ Square and Charles II Street.

Skanska will deliver the mechanical, electrical and plumbing fit out services in-house and install a bespoke entrance veil.

The 99,605 sq ft building is targeting environmental standards to achieve BREEAM excellent.

Skanska managing director Steve Holbrook said: “We are thrilled to be undertaking this project on behalf of our customer. I believe we won this job because of the vast knowledge and experience from our in-house experts that will enable us to meet our customer’s specific requirements. Our innovative approach enables us to deliver better and more effective projects for customers and our work on Norfolk House will have this at its heart.”

