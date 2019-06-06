Skelair adds all-rounder to the team

The Klemm KR801-3GS

The Klemm KR801-3GS is a compact drill rig that is suitable for a wide range of projects, with radio remote control and a Stage IV compliant 117kW engine.

The Klemm KR 801-3GS has been specifically designed to support lighter and moderately difficult drill jobs. The reinforced boom assembly offers the greatest possible flexibility, at the same time as having a load-carrying capacity for the operation of moderately heavy drill heads.

According to Skelair, iIts operation of the latest drilling head units, with high pressure hydraulics and a system pressure of 350 bar maximum, is ‘a trendsetting feature’.

Skelair sales director Steph Keane said: “The new rig has enabled us to enhance our offering to customers, providing an all-round solution to drilling requirements with additional flexibility and fuel-saving opportunities.”

Various drill masts are also available for the KR801-3GS, as well as the respective applications. Available for hire, the Klemm KR801-3GS has a drill mast with 4300mm rotary stroke and 60kN feed/pull as well as an electric inclinometer for mast positioning.

It also features a Klemm KD1011 drifter with overburden flushing system, a hydraulic on-board rod rack and 38-254mm clamp and breaker.