Skene family sells up to Hillhouse

Skene Group Construction Services Ltd, is a second-generation family business set up by Donald Skene in 1968, is now part of the Hillhouse Group. The new, expanded business will total almost 400 people.

Hillhouse was established in 1907 in Troon and has grown to be one of Scotland’s leading suppliers of asphalt, aggregates and concrete products. It also provides road surfacing, highway maintenance, civil engineering and operated plant hire services.

Fife-headquartered Skene Group began in plant contracting and today operates quarries. It also has a specialist services division in demolition and civil engineering.

In the year to 30th June 2023, Skene Group Construction Services turned over £28.3m and made a pre-tax profit of nearly £2.8m.

Skene Group has a strong presence in the East of Scotland which will complement Hillhouse Group’s West of Scotland sites, Hillhouse said.

As part of the deal, Skene owners Neil Skene and Jill Mason will assume consultancy roles within the business to smooth the transition. Darren Forrester remains managing director of Skene Group Construction Services Ltd.

Hillhouse Group chief executive Robert McNaughton said: “Hillhouse Group and Skene Group Construction Services Ltd are strikingly similar in a variety of ways; family businesses founded in Scotland, with strong community roots, shared values and aspirations to deliver excellent services to the construction sector.

“Given the enviable track record of the business, the nature of its services and its complementary regional focus, it was natural for us to acquire Skene Group Construction Services Ltd when the opportunity presented itself.

“We are looking forward to working with the team over the coming weeks and months as we plan for integration and growth.”

Neil Skene added: “Being part of Hillhouse Group will ensure the long-term sustainability of our business, provide opportunities for our people and create a platform for future success. Through the continued leadership of Darren and the whole management team, we are certain that the business will continue to go from strength to strength.”

