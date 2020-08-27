Skip app secures angel investment

Skrap was founded in London in 2017 with a vision of allowing SME builders to order skips at the click of a button. It plans to add other construction services to its mobile app, including concrete delivery and machinery hire.

The fundraise was led by Vanneck Investments, with participation from investors including Charles Songhurst, Eamon Jubbawy (Onfido), Anil Stocker (MarketFinance), Paul Huntingdon (ARM), Adrian Beecroft, Dennis Stevenson, Peter Brodnicki (MAB), Jay Radia (Yieldify, Reachdesk) and James Hind (Carwow).

Skrap co-founder Hussain Hilli said: “We’re thrilled to have some amazing investors on board and look forward to leaning on their expertise as we broaden the horizons for Skrap. Our team has huge ambitions to scale across the UK and globally. Having laid the foundations in Skip hire, we are fast expanding in all construction hire verticals. Skrap is making its mark in industry by introducing the first mobile app that makes it simple and convenient for construction companies to access resources they need.”

Skrap has been trialled with suppliers in London, Manchester and Birmingham to complete more than 10,000 deliveries to thousands of construction companies, the company says.

The founders

Founders Marwan Field, Hussain Hilli and Ahmed Rao say that their ultimate goal is “to automate the entire construction hire supply chain across major cities globally”.

Hussain Hilli added: “The UK construction hire industry is a £20bn market, yet it is poorly served with services not fit-for-purpose in a digital age. Skrap is well positioned to bring innovative solutions to help transform the industry and make it one beacon of industry once again”.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk