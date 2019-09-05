Sleator becomes Sany dealer

Sany tracked excavators range from 1.6 to 50 tonnes

Sleator is now an authorised Sany dealer, adding the Sany range of tracked excavators to its existing portfolio.

Sleator also sells Terex Genie lifts and telehandlers, Terex Trucks and Mecalac equipment. It used to be all Terex until Terex sold the Motherwell truck business to Volvo and its construction equipment business in Coventry to Mecalac of France.

The dealer is now pinning its hopes on Sany to shake up the market. The firm’s principal, Jonathan Campbell, said: “Over the past few years, we have researched the global excavator market and we believe Sany are the best placed manufacturer to make an impact in Ireland.”

He added: “Any preconceptions we had with the Chinese brand were quickly dispelled when we visited the European facilities in Bedburg, Germany. We put the machines through their paces and were impressed by the outstanding quality and power of the Sanys”.

Sleator is part of the Ballyvesey Holdings group that also includes Norwest Plant, TDL, Scotia Plant and Contract Plant Rental.

