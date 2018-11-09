SM Plant to deal Mecalac dumpers

Mecalac's new MDX cabbed site cumper

SM Plant will provide aftersales support service and maintenance checks as well as sales for Mecalac site dumpers.

SM Plant is also a dealer for Wacker Neuson, which also has a popular range of site dumpers that competes with Mecalac. However, it clearly feels there is room for both within its portfolio.

Managing director Simon Milligan said: "Now more than ever, our customers are looking for compact solutions. The multifunctional nature of the latest Mecalac dumpers makes them a fantastic addition to the range of compact plant and machinery we have to offer."

French manufacturer Mecalac took over Terex GB, including its Coventry manufacturing plant, last year. Mecalac UK sales and marketing director Paul Macpherson said: “As a global leader in the compact construction marketplace, further developing our distributor network is a key corporate goal. Alongside increasing access to our latest range of innovative site equipment, this strategy aims to broaden our service and maintenance reach.

“Following the launch of our MDX cabbed site dumper at this year’s Intermat exhibition, we identified the requirement to develop our brand presence in central England. With considerable pedigree in the market, we approached SM Plant Ltd to further bolster our national network.

“The team is experienced, passionate and committed to delivering outstanding service. We’re confident that this new partnership will be highly successful, and we look forward to working closely together over the coming months.”