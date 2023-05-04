Small builders report rebound in RMI

FMB members, which tend to be small businesses working in building repairs and improvements, reported workloads up by 12% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 and enquiries up by 14%.

And with costs rising across the board, 75% of FMB members reported that they had increased the prices they charge for work.

FMB chief executive Brian Berry said: “The rebound in domestic building work at the start of this year compared with the pessimistic forecasts towards the end of last year is an encouraging sign that parts of the building industry are bouncing back. It’s a positive sign for the overall economy that homeowners are continuing to invest in their homes.

“Despite the good news for domestic building work, it is very concerning that house building is still in negative figures, despite a slight increase in reported workloads. Given there is a growing housing crisis the fact we are building fewer and not more homes is a worrying sign for consumers, builders and the government alike.”

He concluded: “The FMB’s survey also shows the effect inflation is having on SME building companies resulting in them having to raise their prices in order to stay afloat and with 10% of FMB member companies potentially at risk of closure. We are far from having certainty in the building industry but at least there are some signs that we are starting to move in the right direction.”

