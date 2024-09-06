Smartphone app for measuring roofs

Aman Chahal of TaperedPlus (left) and Imran Anwar of Alt Labs test their technology that allows smartphones and tablets to be used to scan roof dimensions

TaperedPlus, which supplies flat roofing and insulation systems, is evaluating a bespoke augmented reality (AR) system that it thinks could transform the roofing industry.

Developed on Teesside by digital consultancy Alt Labs on behalf of TaperedPlus, the software enables smartphones and tablets to be used to scan a flat roof, providing instant and precise measurements.

Unlike other applications used within the roofing industry, it does not require significant investment in hardware or expensive monthly subscription packages, which can cost many thousands of pounds per user per year.

The Alt Labs technology automatically uploads the data to TaperedPlus's internal system, converting it into technical blueprints – a process at least ten times quicker than traditional measuring methods, it is claimed, particularly when applied to complex flat roof designs. It also eliminates the element of human error.

Middlesbrough-based Alt Labs was approached by TaperedPlus, from Stockton-on-Tees, to deliver a solution that would enhance efficiency. It developed software using light detection and ranging (LiDAR) sensors incorporated into Apple smartphones and iPads. This uses light emitted from a sensor to measure the range to a target object, allowing augmented reality to place markers that plot key points of a roof for precise measurements.

The technology is both highly secure and easily scalable, Alt Labs says, and can be adapted for immersive technology such as virtual reality headsets.

The project follows a recent £5.5m investment into TaperedPlus by equity investor BGF along with achieving B Corp accreditation.

It is also working with academics at Teesside University as part of a separate initiative to develop a system that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to streamline its technical drawing processes.

Aman Chahal, co-founder and chief executive of TaperedPlus, said: "We are thrilled to be at the forefront of technological innovation within the roofing industry. This AR system will significantly enhance our efficiency and accuracy, allowing us to better serve our customers and contribute to more sustainable building practices. The integration of AR and AI marks a significant milestone in our digital transformation, opening up new possibilities for growth and innovation."

Alt Labs chief executive Imran Anwar added: "Our bespoke solution leverages cutting-edge technology to transform how roof measurements are captured and processed, setting new standards for the industry. This technology is not only innovative but versatile, with the potential for wide-ranging applications across multiple sectors. By utilising LiDAR and augmented reality, we are able to provide unprecedented accuracy and efficiency, which could prove a real gamechanger."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk