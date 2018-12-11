Swanky new London offices for NG Bailey

NG Bailey has taken two floors at 20 Farringdon Street

NG Bailey worked with architectural designer The Workspace Consultants and fit-out specialist Maris Interiors to finish both floors, incorporating technologies provided by specialist firm Vanti.

Peter Jones, managing director of services at NG Bailey, said: “This signals a great step forward for our business, moving to a new state-of-the-art office space which offers a first-class working environment and enables a more agile way of working for our London-based colleagues.

“We have worked hard to ensure the whole look and feel of our new office really creates an inspiring and innovative atmosphere, as well as nurturing a culture of collaborative working for our employees and visitors. Our new office will help us to continue to develop our presence in London, as well as support the future growth of the business.”

20 Farringdon Street forms part of international developer HB Reavis’ real estate portfolio.

NG Bailey’s London office was previously in the Angel Building in St John Street.