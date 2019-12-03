SNC-Lavalin wins planning role on Chinese nuclear project

SNC-Lavalin president, nuclear, Sandy Taylor

SNC-Lavalin’s subsidiary Candu Energy will carry out pre-project work on the two-unit AHWR scheme in China.

CNNP is planning for the construction of the two AHWRs in or around 2021. The pre-project activities pertain to planning and licensing in preparation for the project.

SNC-Lavalin will produce the top-level licensing basis document (LBD) to outline the licensing process along with the regulatory and safety requirements applicable to the design, analysis, construction, commissioning and operation of the AHWR.

The AHWR is a 700 W Generation III reactor that builds on legacy Canada Deuterium Uranium (Candu) design. SNC-Lavalin is the exclusive licensee of the Candu technology from Atomic Energy of Canada Limited.

A number of evolutionary adaptations are being made to ensure compliance with the latest international safety standards and other requirements. This includes new and enhanced active and passive safety systems and a standardised design for reduced maintenance and capital costs.

SNC-Lavalin will prepare safety design guides (SDG) and a description and assessment of the agreed to safety-related design changes. SNC-Lavalin will also review SDGs prepared by partner agencies involved.

“SNC-Lavalin is proud to continue its long Candu legacy in China and looks forward to working with China National Nuclear Power and all its partners towards its AHWR goal,” said SNC-Lavalin president, nuclear, Sandy Taylor.

