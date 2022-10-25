SNC-Lavalin to upgrade Canadian hospitals

Major expansion and redevelopment work will take place at the Hospital of Chicoutimi, Sept-Îles Hospital, and the Charles Le Moyne Hospital. A central focus of the projects will be the expansion and redevelopment of operating theatres and specialised care units at the hospitals.

SNC-Lavalin’s engineering services group and its consortium partners will provide design and engineering, site surveillance, building information modelling (BIM) management, and value engineering services to the project over the next five years.

SNC-Lavalin will also be supporting efforts to achieve LEED building environmental certifications, in recognition of portfolio decarbonisation at the three sites. The project teams, based at the company’s offices in Montreal and Quebec City, will be staffed by structural, civil, mechanical, and electrical engineers with ‘significant’ hospital project experience, says the contractor.

“SNC-Lavalin has a long history of working on projects that have a unique and long-lasting impact on the cities and communities it serves in Canada and around the world,” said Ian Edwards, the company’s president and chief executive officer.

“We know that governments are investing heavily in infrastructure, including public investment in healthcare, and we’re well positioned to capture a healthy portion of that spend as we have the regional and global expertise of our engineering services business across healthcare and life sciences,” added Edwards.

