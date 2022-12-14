Social housing tenants to be taught complaining skills

The recent inquest into the death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak in Rochdale has highlighted how housing managers and maintenance contractors may not always pay much attention to residents. Awaab’s father, Faisal Abdullah, repeatedly complained to Rochdale Boroughwide Housing about the mould in his flat – the mould that significantly contributed to the toddler’s death. But his complaints were brushed off.

To help stop this sort of treatment continuing, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities has now handed a £500,000 grant to roll out a new training package open to anyone living in social housing in England .

Residents will learn how to get more involved in how their home is managed, how to set up a residents panel and how to challenge landlords that fail to meet required standards. It's called tenant empowerment.

Minister for social housing Baroness Scott said: “Landlords are responsible for giving tenants the decent home they deserve and the government is taking action to ensure tough consequences for any who fall short.

“We also want to make sure every resident is heard and has the opportunity to be actively involved in how their home is managed.

“This new government-backed scheme will help to do just that – empowering residents to challenge their landlord where needed and contribute to positive change in their homes and communities.”

The training will be provided by the Confederation of Co-operative Housing (CCH), the UK trade body for co-operative and mutual housing, and by Public Participation, Consultation & Research (PPCR), a social housing research consultancy.

CCH chief executive Blase Lambert said: “Our vision for this programme is for it to be a catalyst for change, complementing other government action outlined in the social housing white paper and helping to drive a process of cultural change in the social housing sector leading to a better balance of power between landlords and residents.”

