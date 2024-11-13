Socotec acquires Scottish surveyors

spect Land is a coastal surveying specialist

Aspect Land & Hydrographic Surveys, based in Irvine, Scotland, is an independent coastal surveying specialist that undertakes hydrographic surveys, oceanographic services, geophysical surveys, environmental surveys, ROV inspection surveys, LiDAR mapping, and utility and land surveying. Sectors in which it works include utilities, ports & harbours, defence, renewables, environment, construction, buildings, mines, and quarries.

Socotec said that he acquisition reinforced its position in the UK testing, inspection and certification (TIC) market. It follows its recent acquisitions of building pathology specialist Hutton & Rostron, remote monitoring and advanced geospatial solutions specialists IETG and 40Seven in 2023 and Impulse Geophysics in 2024.

Aspect managing director Gordon Campbell said: “This is an exciting opportunity for Aspect to join an established and respected company with an excellent reputation and to harness the synergies within the group to further develop the range of services available to clients within this dynamic, progressive sector.”

Socotec UK chief executive Matthew Marriott added: “The company’s capabilities align very well with our previous acquisition of 40Seven and will significantly enhance our specialist surveying services and environmental portfolio. This acquisition will also provide Socotec with access to new market sectors and alternate surveying practices, such as subsea capabilities, as well as expanding our geographical footprint in Scotland, creating wider opportunities for Socotec UK.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk