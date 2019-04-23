Socotec takes over Butler & Young

Butler & Young provided building control services for the £300m refurbishment and redevelopment of the former BBC TV Centre in London’s White City. (Photo: GG Archard.)

Socotec’s latest acquisition is Butler & Young Group, specialists in building control and fire consultancy services.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Butler & Young Group includes Butler & Young Approved Inspectors, Butler & Young Consultants and fire safety consultant Trenton Fire. It has 15 offices throughout the UK, 175 employees, and has been involved in the technical inspection of more than 80,000 construction projects since 1997. In the year to 31st March 2018 it made a pre-tax loss of £88,000.

Socotec has carried out three other acquisitions in the UK over the past year or so: ITM Monitoring in March 2018, 4see in June 2018 and Survey Associates in March 2019. It entered the UK in 2017 with the takeover of ESG.

Socotec UK chief executive Ian Sparks said: “We are very pleased to enter the world of building control and fire consultancy services with the acquisition of the Butler & Young Group. The Socotec Group has a long heritage in the building control industry, being France’s first building inspection body set up in 1929. The acquisition of Butler & Young will become the platform for Socotec’s future development in building control and fire consultancy in the UK and further strengthens our position by providing key technical expertise in the construction sector.”

He added: “This acquisition is completely in line with our group ambition to become European leader in testing, inspection and certification (TIC) by 2020 in the construction and infrastructure sectors.”

Butler & Young Group director Paul Wilkins said: “This is an exciting new chapter in the story of the Butler & Young Group, one that will enable appropriate investment to support growth, develop infrastructure and provide significant opportunities for staff development.”