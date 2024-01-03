Somerset completes new highways arrangements

Back in October 2023 Kier was picked to replace Milestone Infrastructure (formerly Skanska Highways) for an eight-year highway maintenance term stating in March 2024.

However, in a break from the past, the council opted to award separate contracts for certain aspects of its highways requirements.

While Kier’s £225m contract covers key maintenance works, including road repairs, drainage, verge cutting and winter gritting, Kiely Bros will deliver surface treatment services and Heidelberg Materials will take care of resurfacing services, with each operating under a four-year contract. Kiely was previously a subcontractor to Milestone on the county’s 4,172-mile road network.

Octavius Infrastructure (formerly Osborne) has a contract to deliver new infrastructure assets, including traffic calming and ‘active travel’ measures (i.e. footpaths and cycle lanes).

Councillor Mike Rigby, Somerset Council’s lead member for transport, said: “We’re really pleased to announce these latest contracts, it signals a new era for our highways contracts, which are focused on ensuring maximum value and sustainability for these essential services.

“We are committed to building in resilience to climate change, ensuring a safe, serviceable and sustainable network that is fit for purpose for all users and supports the growth of the local economy.

“Now more than ever it’s vital that we have a financially resilient service that is cost effective, as well as being flexible and agile, attracting the best people and embracing new technologies to enable innovation.”

Kiely Group managing director Mike Kiely said: “We are delighted to be awarded this contract and to be continuing our work in the county of Somerset. Kiely Group has provided over 20 million square metres of surface dressing work across the county since we began working here in 2008 and we are thankful to the local authority for their open-minded and collaborative approach throughout the years. We remain committed to maintaining the road network for the residents of the county over the duration of this next contract.”

Octavius Highways managing director Gavin Pritchard and Heidelberg Materials managing director Gareth Day also said they were “delighted” by the contract awards.

