Sortera adds Reston Waste

Sortera is making its presence felt in the capital

Under the ownership of Andrew Reston, Reston Waste Management grew to be one of the largest independent construction waste companies in southwest London, turning over £27m last year and delivering a £3.7m pre-tax profit.

It has now been bought by Sortera, a name only introduced to the UK market last month.

Sortera is a Swedish company that was itself acquired by private equity firm Nordic Capital in 2021. A year later it entered the UK by acquiring O’Donovan Waste Disposal and then GBN Services in 2023. Last month it rebranded them both as Sortera. [See previous report here.]

The addition of Reston Waste makes Sortera the largest independent construction waste company across Greater London, it says. The acquisition is strategically important as it extends Sortera’s footprint into southwest London.

“We are delighted to welcome the Reston team to our growing Sortera family here in London,” said Mark McCleery, managing director of Sortera’s UK operations. “Reston is a very impressive company with an offering centred on customers and sustainability. This is very much aligned with the Sortera way of working. Their geographic focus on south London is a perfect complement to our current operations in north and central London. Our third acquisition in the UK allows us to continue our journey of creating the largest construction waste company with a focus on service, quality and sustainability.”

Andrew Reston said: “I am confident that Sortera is the best home for the business that we have built over the years and look forward to our joint future together. Sortera’s values are very similar to how we have run our business, especially with its focus on sustainability and customer satisfaction.”

