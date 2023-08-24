South Cerney's Reema houses to go

The existing 1950s houses in Berkeley Close

Bromford Housing is seeking to redevelop 56 existing properties in Berkeley Close in South Cerney and replace them with 84 energy efficient homes.

The houses, flats, and bungalows on Berkeley Close were built in the 1950s using the Reema system, with prefabricated reinforced concrete panels – the modern method of construction of its time. They have not stood the test of time and are beyond economically viable refurbishment. The system was developed by Reed & Mallik (hence Reema), which was later taken over by Rush & Tompkins.

The existing properties on a five-acre site on the western side of village would be replaced by a mix of one-bedroom flats, one and two-bedroom bungalows and one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom houses. The regenerated site will also include a children’s play area, 172 cycle parking spaces and 150 car parking spaces.

Project manager Millie Nicholls said: “We’re excited to have finalised our plans for the regeneration of our properties in Berkeley Close which, if approved, will increase the number of affordable homes in South Cerney. Since the existing properties were built 70 years ago, their condition has unfortunately deteriorated and they are prone to experiencing damp and draughts and have become increasingly expensive for customers to live in. After assessing their condition we think they are no longer suitable for customers, which is why we have drawn up these plans to replace them with a safe, secure, energy efficient homes. Our plans have allowed for the better use of the available space, which means we can increase the number of affordable homes on the site by 50%.”

Subject to Cotswold District Council approving the plans, Bromford hopes to start work on the demolition of the existing properties in early 2024.

How the new houses should look

