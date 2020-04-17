South Lanarkshire builders’ merchant changes hands

The merger is enabling SLB to expand its services, upgrade facilities, redevelop the branch, upgrade the computer system upgrade and add an e-commerce website.

M&J is an independent family-owned builders merchant, established by the current managing director’s late father, Tom Rodger. The business grew out of Greenock Central Sawmills, a company started by the current MD’s grandfather in the 1950s. Established in 1999, M&J’s operations include timber and mixed light- and heavy-side building materials from its sites in Largs and Greenock.

Mark Rodger, managing director of Rodger Group, said: “After founding our Greenock and Largs sites we have previous experience of starting businesses from the ground up and wanted to find new ways of growing the firm. Acquisition in the sector is dominated by private equity firms so when the opportunity arose to acquire SLB, which shares our family values and commitment to customers and staff, it was great to be able to do this with the bank’s backing.

“Following the success of this merger, we’re hoping to grow through further acquisitions in the future. It’s an exciting time for the business and we can’t thank Euan and the team at Royal Bank of Scotland enough for all their support.”

Euan McLeod, relationship manager at Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “This is a major step forward for Mark and the company as it embarks on its next phase of growth and it’s been rewarding to support them through the purchase. We wish Mark and his family all the best for the future as they continue to grow their firm.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk